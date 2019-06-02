Ring Father’s Day sale hooks dad up with deals on security cameras, doorbells, more

Watch over what’s important at home with the all-new Stick Up Cam Battery. Place it on a wall or any flat surface, indoors or out, and always know when people come and go with motion-activated notifications, 1080p HD video, infrared night vision and two-way talk. Enjoy a free 30-day trial of the Ring Protect Basic Plan with your purchase, so you can review, save and share videos captured by your Stick Up Cam. Sign up after the trial, and it’s only $3 a month per device. Connect Stick Up Cam to your Echo Show, Echo Spot, Fire TV or Alexa-enabled Fire Tablet to monitor your home from the comfort of your couch. Need to see a real-time view of all the activity in front of your camera? Just ask Alexa.