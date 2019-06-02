Snag a 4-pack of Tile Pro Trackers with replaceable battery for $73 shipped (All-time low, Reg. $100)

Amazon is currently offering a four-pack of Tile Pro Trackers with Replaceable Battery for $72.80 shipped. Normally selling for $100, that’s good for a 27% discount, beats the previous price drop by $13 and is a new Amazon all-time low. Tile Pro sports a more rugged form-factor than the brand’s other item finders, as well as a 300-foot range and one year of battery life. A replaceable battery also enters the mix, allowing you to take advantage of the Pro trackers for years to come. Over 840 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

Should you not need the more durable design and longer range, pick up a four-pack of Tile Mate with replaceable battery for $50. Opting for these less capable options will save you $23, which is definitely the way to go for more budget-conscious shoppers.

Tile Pro Tracker features:

The NEW Tile Pro is our most powerful Bluetooth tracker for finding all your things. It has a 300 ft. range that’s 2X our NEW Tile Mate. This durable, water-resistant tracker is also twice as loud, making it easier to find everything. The compatibility is iOS: iOS 11 or newer,iOS: iOS 11 or newer and the supported devices are iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, Google Pixel, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Note, Nexus and most other Android devices equipped with Android 6.0 or newer

