Amazon’s in-house Standing Desk Converter is 30% off, now at a new low of $126

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Height Adjustable Sit-Stand Standing Desk Converter for $126.07 shipped. Normally selling for $180, it has recently been dropping in price over the past week or so. Today’s drop brings it to a new all-time low and saves you 30%. Amazon’s in-house standing desk converter can switch between various heights between 2.5 up to 20 inches. The desktop has plenty of room your laptop, monitor, peripherals and more. It also has built-in capable management features. Over 70% of customers have left a 4+ star rating.

A great addition to your workstation upgrade is AmazonBasics Premium Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat at $30. As someone who stands at his desk for most of the day, I can confidently say that this is an essential add-on to the desk converter.

AmazonBasics Standing Desk Converter features:

Instantly transform a flat work surface into a sit-stand desk; sits 2 inches above table/desktop at the lowest position and is height adjustable from 2.5 to 20 inches

Easy to use – simply release the hand-brake lever to position desk converter to the desired height; counter-balance mechanism ensures effortless adjustments

20-pound weight capacity accommodates a laptop, monitor, keyboard, mouse and more

Two stick-on clips included for easy cord-management; ships fully assembled; no tools needed for installation

