Give your Wi-Fi a stylish upgrade w/ ASUS’ 802.11ac router at $100 ($30 off)

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the ASUS Blue Cave 802.11ac Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router for $99.99 shipped. Also available as part of Best Buy’s Deal of the Day. Normally selling for $131 at Amazon and Newegg, that’s good for a 24% discount, comes within $10 of the all-time low and is the best price we’ve tracked in 2019. Blue Cave from ASUS lives up to its name with a unique design. But this router’s appeal isn’t all in its aesthetics, as you’ll also get up to 2600Mbps download speeds, 802.11ac 4×4 connectivity and four Gigabit Ethernet ports. Over 4,000 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating. You can also learn more in our announcement coverage.

Alternatively, you can ditch the slick design in favor of this traditionally-styled ASUS 802.11ac Router for $70 at Amazon. For 30% less, you’ll also be halving the 2600Mbps speeds. But for the budget-conscious shopper, this is still a notable way to improve your home’s internet infrastructure.

Regardless of which model you opt for, what better way to put your savings to work than to grab some Ethernet cables? Monoprice’s SlimRun Cat6A is one of our favorite options, as it supports high-speed transfers in a lightweight form-factor.

ASUS Blue Cave Wi-Fi Router features:

Manage your home network with this dual-band ASUS Blue Cave wireless router. Commercial-grade network security provides reliable protection for local devices, and advanced parental controls make it easy to view and schedule internet or app usage. This ASUS Blue Cave wireless router integrates with Amazon Alexa and Echo devices for seamless voice control.

