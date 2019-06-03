Save $50 on Bose’s SoundLink Revolve+ Speaker at $249, its second-best price yet

- Jun. 3rd 2019 12:04 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Portable Bluetooth Speaker $249 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price as well as for $1 more at Best Buy. Normally selling for $299, that’s good for a $50 discount, comes within $10 of our previous mention and is the second lowest offer we’ve seen. The SoundLink Revolve+ features a 360-degree speaker array that fires out audio in all directions. Not only that, but the speaker is IPX4 water-resistant and packs up to 16 hours of playback on a single charge. Over 970 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

If Bose’s signature sound quality, 360-degree audio output and design are particularly eye-catching, opt for the standard SoundLink Revolve at $179. You’ll be making some trade-offs at nearly 30% less, like four fewer hours of battery life, lower-end drivers and more. 

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ features:

Wireless audio streaming and portability are combined in the triple black Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth Speaker. This speaker pairs with other Bluetooth-enabled devices, like smartphones and tablets, for wireless music streaming. An 1/8″ auxiliary audio input is also on-board for interfacing wired audio sources, such as MP3 players. The speaker is equipped with a built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery that provides up to 16 hours of playtime. The SoundLink Revolve+ charges via its micro-USB interface.

