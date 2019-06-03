It’s time to get tidy: Score a new Brother Label Maker from $15 (Up to 40% off)

Amazon offers the Brother P-touch PTD210 Label Maker for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. Normally selling for $25, that’s good for a 40% discount and matches the best price we’ve seen this year. This label maker features a full QWERTY keyboard, making generating new labels pretty effortless. It also features three different fonts and plenty of other customizable features. Having a label maker around the house comes in handy, whether you’re looking to maximize your organization efforts or want to keep things tidier than usual. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,300 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon is the Brother P-touch PTD600 Label Maker for $49.99 shipped. That’s $10 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Compared to the more affordable option above, the PTD600 brings Mac and PC compatibility into the mix, allowing you customize labels on your computer. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 490 customers.

Use your savings to bring home some best-selling Brother label maker tape to make sure you’re prepared any upcoming cleaning projects.

Brother P-touch PTD210 Label Maker features:

The P-touch PT-D210 makes it easy to create great-looking labels for your home and home office. With its convenient one-touch keys, you can quickly access fonts, symbols, frames and templates. Plus, you can preview your work on the display so that you know exactly how your label will look before you print. With 14 fonts, 10 unique styles, 97 frames, and more than 600 symbols, the PT-D210 lets you add your personal touch to whatever you are labeling. There are also 27 quick and easy templates simply type in what you want and then press print. Be sure to try out the pattern designs. They look great on gift tags, scrapbook pages, and more!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!