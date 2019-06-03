Score a free $10 Best Buy credit w/ $50 in gift cards: Chipotle, StubHub, Uber, Hulu, more

Best Buy is now offering a free $10 credit with the purchase of $50 in gift cards. You’ll find a wide selection of options here including Chipotle, StubHub, Uber, Netflix, Hulu and more. Simply choose $50 worth of gift cards from this landing page, then scroll down and check off the $10 Best Buy gift card and hit Add to Cart. In other words, you’re getting $60 worth of credit for $50 with free digital delivery, which is slightly above 16% off. We are also getting some notable options for gift cards here that don’t tend to pop up all that often. Head below for more details.

Considering the options here and the free Best Buy credit, if you plan on spending any money at any of these services/retailers over the summer, you might as well get a deal. This is free Best Buy credit, so you can use it towards any of your future purchases there whether it’s Apple gear, smart home setups or some home theater accessories. Follow the steps below to redeem the deal.

Best Buy Gift Card Promotion:

Follow These Steps to Redeem the Deal:

Select any combination of gift cards below totaling $50 or more. (To select more than one of the same item, update the quantity in your cart.) Select the Best Buy gift card. Click the Add to Cart button at the bottom of the page.

When you spend $50 or more on any combination of the gift cards listed below, you can get a free $10 Best Buy gift card. Choose gift cards from Hulu, Netflix, Chipotle and more.

