Tell Alexa to clean w/ iRobot’s Roomba 890 Robotic Vacuum at $330 ($120 off)

Newegg Flash is currently offering the iRobot Roomba 890 Wi-Fi Robotic Vacuum for $329.99 shipped. Normally selling for $450 at retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and Home Depot, that’s good for a $120 discount, is $99 under our previous mention and is the best price we’ve seen this year. Headlined by Wi-Fi connectivity, the Roomba 890 works with Alexa as well as Assistant for voice control. A 90-minute runtime paired with a premium 3-stage cleaning system, auto-adjust cleaning head and patented dirt detection sensors. That all adds up to efficient and thorough cleaning capabilities. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 950 customers.

For the same iRobot quality but with a more affordable price tag, the Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum will catch your eye. At $270, it trades off the higher-end cleaning system for a previous generation system.

iRobot Roomba 890 Wi-Fi Robotic Vacuum features:

Get seriously clean floors without the effort thanks to this Roomba robot vacuum. It automatically navigates across your carpet or vinyl while avoiding hazards and keeping track of its location all the while picking up dirt, debris and mess. Automatic recharging keeps this Roomba robot vacuum powered so that it’s ready to go.

