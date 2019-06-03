Explore Middle Earth w/ extended edition LOTR + Hobbit bundle for $40 + huge VUDU summer sale

The Microsoft Store is offering the Middle Earth Extended Editions 6 Film Collection in HD for $39.99. For comparison, it’s $90 on iTunes and closer to $50 at Google Play right now. If you’re wanting to enjoy the entire Lord of the Rings movie series, this is a must-have collection. You’ll get the extended editions of all six titles, making for the perfect summer movie night. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Keep reading for more great digital media deals.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget to swing by the largest iTunes movie sale of 2019 if you’re wanting more than Lord of the Rings. You’ll find $5 deals, movie bundles, and more in this massive summer sale.

VUDU Summer of Savings sale:

Middle Earth Film Collection:

The Hobbit Trilogy – Bilbo Baggins is swept up into an epic quest to reclaim the lost Dwarf Kingdom of Erebor from the fearsome dragon Smaug, in the company of thirteen dwarves and the wizard Gandalf the Grey. Along the way, the adventurers encounter trolls, orcs, goblins and the mysterious Gollum. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy – The Trilogy tells a story of a meek hobbit of The Shire and eight companions setting out on a journey to Mount Doom to destroy the One Ring and the dark lord Sauron.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!