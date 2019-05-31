iTunes is heading into the weekend with a bang, headlined by a new movie sale that includes a wide range of titles for $5. You’ll also find a rare $1 rental sale, which is perfect for weekend entertainment. You’ll also find deals on bundles and other films as well. There’s a lot to get to here, so we’ll jump in with all of our top picks below.
Of course, when you rent a movie, you have 30 days to start watching it. As soon as you play your rental, it is available for 48 hours. Meanwhile, everything else in today’s sale will become a permanent part of your iTunes library. Here are our top picks by genre:
Action |
- Wonder Woman: $5 (Reg. $15)
- Man of Steel: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Suicide Squad: $5 (Reg. $10)
- American Sniper: $5 (Reg. $15)
- American Psycho: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Lawless: $5 (Reg. $10)
- …and many more…
Drama |
- Argo: $5 (Reg. $15)
- Sully: $5 (Reg. $15)
- Gatsby: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Chappaquiddick: $5 (Reg. $15)
- The King’s Speech: $5 (Reg. $15)
- Gravity: $5 (Reg. $15)
- La La Land: $5 (Reg. $20)
- …and many more…
Comedy |
- The LEGO Movie: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Get Hard: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Best in Show: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Mean Girls: $5 (Reg. $10)
- …and many more…
There’s also a number of iTunes bundles on sale this weekend as well. This is a great way to quickly expand your library to include more movies at a steep discount. Each of these titles will become a permanent part of your collection.
Bundles |
- Saw 8-film Collection: $20 (Reg. $40)
- Ocean’s 8/11: $20 (Reg. $40)
- The Handmaid’s Tale Season 1 & 2: $19 (Reg. $30)
- The Hunger Games Complete Collection: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Twilight The Complete Saga: $20 (Reg. $30)
- …and more!
As a part of this weekend sale, iTunes is offering a wide range of rentals as well starting at $1. We rarely see this type of promotion, save for maybe two times per year. If you’re not ready to pull the trigger on permanently adding a title to your library, this is an easy way to check out a new film without breaking the bank. In fact, many of the $5 titles showcased above are available as $1 rentals in this promotion.
Our top picks from iTunes include:
- Wonder Woman
- Suicide Squad
- Man of Steel
- La La Land
- Dirty Dancing
- The LEGO Movie
- Ocean’s 11
- …and many more…
And don’t forget, we still have this week’s roundup of the best movie deals from Tuesday over at iTunes. Inside you’ll find various ’90s films from $8 along with the popular DC Universe 30-film collection at $90. There’s also this week’s featured $1 rental. So basically, if you’re looking for a new movie this weekend, don’t go any further than iTunes.
