iTunes is heading into the weekend with a bang, headlined by a new movie sale that includes a wide range of titles for $5. You’ll also find a rare $1 rental sale, which is perfect for weekend entertainment. You’ll also find deals on bundles and other films as well. There’s a lot to get to here, so we’ll jump in with all of our top picks below.

Of course, when you rent a movie, you have 30 days to start watching it. As soon as you play your rental, it is available for 48 hours. Meanwhile, everything else in today’s sale will become a permanent part of your iTunes library. Here are our top picks by genre:

Action |

Drama |

Comedy |

There’s also a number of iTunes bundles on sale this weekend as well. This is a great way to quickly expand your library to include more movies at a steep discount. Each of these titles will become a permanent part of your collection.

Bundles |

As a part of this weekend sale, iTunes is offering a wide range of rentals as well starting at $1. We rarely see this type of promotion, save for maybe two times per year. If you’re not ready to pull the trigger on permanently adding a title to your library, this is an easy way to check out a new film without breaking the bank. In fact, many of the $5 titles showcased above are available as $1 rentals in this promotion.

Our top picks from iTunes include:

And don’t forget, we still have this week’s roundup of the best movie deals from Tuesday over at iTunes. Inside you’ll find various ’90s films from $8 along with the popular DC Universe 30-film collection at $90. There’s also this week’s featured $1 rental. So basically, if you’re looking for a new movie this weekend, don’t go any further than iTunes.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!