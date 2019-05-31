iTunes launches biggest movie sale of 2019 w/ $5 deals, bundles, $1 rentals, more

- May. 31st 2019 8:40 am ET

0

iTunes is heading into the weekend with a bang, headlined by a new movie sale that includes a wide range of titles for $5. You’ll also find a rare $1 rental sale, which is perfect for weekend entertainment. You’ll also find deals on bundles and other films as well. There’s a lot to get to here, so we’ll jump in with all of our top picks below.

Of course, when you rent a movie, you have 30 days to start watching it. As soon as you play your rental, it is available for 48 hours. Meanwhile, everything else in today’s sale will become a permanent part of your iTunes library. Here are our top picks by genre:

Action |

Drama |

Comedy |

There’s also a number of iTunes bundles on sale this weekend as well. This is a great way to quickly expand your library to include more movies at a steep discount. Each of these titles will become a permanent part of your collection.

Bundles |

As a part of this weekend sale, iTunes is offering a wide range of rentals as well starting at $1. We rarely see this type of promotion, save for maybe two times per year. If you’re not ready to pull the trigger on permanently adding a title to your library, this is an easy way to check out a new film without breaking the bank. In fact, many of the $5 titles showcased above are available as $1 rentals in this promotion.

Our top picks from iTunes include:

And don’t forget, we still have this week’s roundup of the best movie deals from Tuesday over at iTunes. Inside you’ll find various ’90s films from $8 along with the popular DC Universe 30-film collection at $90. There’s also this week’s featured $1 rental. So basically, if you’re looking for a new movie this weekend, don’t go any further than iTunes.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best Media Deals

Best Media Deals

Here you'll find the best deals on films, tv shows, music and more.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp