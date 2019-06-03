Ditch your rental and score this NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem at $60 shipped (Save $30)

NeweggFlash offers the NETGEAR CM600 (24×8) DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem for $59.99 shipped when code NEFPBP35 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $90 at retailers like Amazon or Best Buy, this beats our last mention by $10 and is $7 under the Amazon all-time low. Supporting up to 960Mbps download speeds, this cable modem is an ideal companion to Gigabit internet plans from your service provider. It also is a notable option for families or homes with a variety of devices thanks to 24 downstream and 8 upstream channels. Over 5,700 customers have left a 4.1/5 star rating.

Grabbing today’s discounted modem is a great way to save on your monthly internet bill. Rentals usually cost you $10 per month, so picking up many of these modems will pay for themselves in around a year or so. NETGEAR’s modem is compatible with popular ISPs like Comcast Xfinity, Cox and more. Be sure to check with your provider to confirm compatibility.

Those who can get by without break-neck download speeds or high-bandwidth multi-user connectivity may want to check out the ARRIS SURFboard (8×4) DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem. At $50, you’ll still get 343Mbps speeds as well as eight simultaneous download channels.

NETGEAR CM600 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem features:

The NETGEAR CM600 High Speed Cable Modem provides a connection to high-speed cable Internet, up to 960Mbps – 24 downstream & 8 upstream channels. It’s CableLabs DOCSIS 3.0 Certified to work with cable Internet providers XFINITY from Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, Cablevision and more.

