PNY’s Elite 512GB microSDXC Card hits new Amazon all-time low at $90 ($20 off)

Amazon is currently offering the PNY Elite 512GB microSDXC Card for $89.99 shipped. Normally selling for $110 at retailers like Best Buy, that’s good for a $20 discount and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. PNY’s microSDXC Card is perfect for expanding your smartphone, GoPro or Nintendo Switch with 512GB of storage. It boasts 90MBps transfer speeds and even includes an SD card adapter for use with DSLR and to make moving content over to another device a cinch. Over 1,370 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating.

For those who may not have an ideal use case for 512GB of storage, PNY’s Elite 128GB Card is a compelling alternative at $29. You’ll get similar functionality, though with half the storage instead. It’s still a notable option for expanding your Switch and more.

PNY Elite 512GB microSDXC Card features:

Experience high-performance data storage with this PNY Elite microSDXC card and adapter. Perfect for photographers, this 512GB microSDXC card stores over 100,000 18MP pictures and over 80 hours of Full HD footage. Read speeds of up to 90MB/sec. make transferring files fast and easy, while the included SD card adapter makes this PNY Elite microSDXC card compatible with a range of devices.

