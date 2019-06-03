Jump-start your NAS setup: QNAP 4-bay system $379 shipped (Reg. $425+)

B&H offers the QNAP 4-BAY NAS System for $379 shipped. This is as much as $80 off the regular going rate with Amazon currently asking around $425 and today’s deal beating the all-time low there by $40. Headlining this QNAP NAS is five USB 3.0 ports, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and support for read/write speeds up to 225MB/s. Support for four drives ensures that you’ll have enough room for basic and even RAID setups. Powered by a 1.5GHz Intel Celeron processor and 2GB of RAM. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a WD Red NAS internal hard drive. Design specifically for NAS setups, these drives offer support for up to 180TB/year workload rates. Ships with a three year warranty.

QNAP 4-BAY NAS System features:

4 x 3.5″/2.5″ SATA III Drive Bays

1.5 GHz Intel Celeron J3455 Quad-Core

2GB of DDR3L RAM

2 x Gigabit Ethernet Ports

5 x USB 3.0 Type-A Ports

1 x PCIe 2.0 x2 Slot

RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, 10, JBOD, and Single

Up to 225 MB/s Read & Write Speeds

