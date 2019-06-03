Center your home theater around RCA’s 55-inch 4K UHDTV at $270 ($80 off), more

Walmart offers the RCA 55-inch 4K UHDTV RTU5540 for $269.99 shipped. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and the lowest price we could find. This 4K UHDTV is based around a 55-inch 60Hz panel and comes equipped with four HDMI inputs. There’s no smart functionally built in here, which is great for those who own an Apple TV, or other streaming stick. You’ll also find the typical array of AV audio/video, optical, and coaxial ports. Over 60% of shoppers have left a 4+ star rating. Be sure to head below for more details and deals.

Over at Best Buy, as part of its Deals of the Day, we’re tracking a notable discount on the Toshiba 50-inch 4K HR UHDTV Fire TV Edition for $269.99 shipped. While you’d typically pay $330, today’s offer saves you $60 and drops the price to one of its lowest yet. Unlike the RCA model above, this option from Toshiba comes with built-in smart capabilities likes to Fire TV support. Three HDMI inputs round out the notable inclusions. Over 1,400 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Oh, and be sure to grab an extra HDMI cable while you’re at it. Odds are it’ll save you a headache down the road when a spare will inevitably come in handy.

RCA 55-inch 4K UHDTV features:

The RCA 55″ 2160p Class 60Hz LED 4K UHD TV features a brilliant 2160P 4K Ultra high definition picture for your viewing pleasure. 4K Ultra High-Definition displays have four times the number of pixels as a Full HD display, turning your shows into the ultimate UHD viewing experience. Time to take your entertainment experience to a new level! The unequalled color and clear brilliance of 4K will provide more natural and lifelike images than have ever been viewed on your screen.

