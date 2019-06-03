Travel with your MacBook in style: Samsonite’s Laser Pro Backpack drops to $42.50 (Reg. $85)

- Jun. 3rd 2019 8:40 am ET

$85 $42.50
Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store offers the Samsonite Laser Pro Laptop Backpack for $42.49 shipped. Also available as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. That’s good for a 50% discount from the going rate, is one of the first price drops and a new all-time low. This Best Buy-exclusive backpack is filled with various compartments for storing everyday carry essentials. And with room for an up to 15.6-inch laptop, this bag is a notable way to travel with your MacBook thanks to a padded compartment. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 440 customers.

Those who’d prefer a messenger bag-style backpack will be right at home with Samsonite Classic 15.6-inch Shuttle. It’s a more affordable solution at $28, but ditches some of the extra storage space from the Laser Pro. Plus with over 375 shoppers having left a review, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating

Samsonite Laser Pro Laptop Backpack features:

Bring along your essentials with this Samsonite Laser Pro 67726-1041 backpack, which features a padded compartment for a laptop with a display up to 15.6″ and a checkpoint-friendly design that helps simplify travel. Padded straps offer comfortable use.

