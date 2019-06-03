Get the RGB look w/ the SteelSeries Arctis 5 Gaming Headset at $72 (20% off)

Amazon offers the SteelSeries Arctis 5 (2019 Edition) Wired Gaming Headset for $71.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate, is $3 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. SteelSeries’ Arctis 5 gaming headset delivers 360-degree precision audio thanks to next-generation DTS Headphone:X v2.0 surround sound. Other notable features include a built-in microphone, support for PC as well as PlayStation 4 and more. Plus with RGB lighting, this headset will look the part as well. Over 990 customers haver left a 4/5 star rating.

If some of the high-end functionality like RGB lighting or 360-degree precision audio aren’t a must, then consider opting for a more budget-friendly option. At $30, Logitech’s G430 Gaming Headphones for PC and PlayStation is a great alternative.

SteelSeries Arctis 5 Gaming Headset features:

Arctic challenges everything you know about gaming headsets with completely overhauled audio, a new mic design with unmatched clarity, and improved comfort with materials inspired by athletic clothing. Arctic 5 features RGB illumination, Game/Chat audio balance, and DTS Headphone: X v2.0 7.1 Surround. The Arctis 5 can be connected both through USB to a PC, Mac, or PS4 or with the included 3.5mm adapter for Xbox, Switch, and mobile devices. Some features such as ChatMix, surround sound, and illumination are only available when connected via USB.

