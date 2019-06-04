Add a heads-up display to your car with Hudway Cast, now $179 (Orig. $229)

As a driver, taking your eyes off the road is never a good idea. When you need to check your GPS, the Hudway Cast Dashboard Heads-up Display offers a simple solution. This useful car accessory is now $179.10 (Orig. $229) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: DAD10.

Heads-up displays work by beaming light onto the inside of your windshield. It’s a great way to see information without getting distracted. Adding a HUD to a new car can be expensive — but with Hudway Cast, this technology is genuinely affordable.

The device is designed to live on your dash, just above the dials. It has a small see-through window that displays turn-by-turn directions in your line of sight. The graphics are clear and bright in all light conditions, without blocking your vision.

The Hudway Cast works with pretty much any smartphone, powered by your cigarette lighter or OBD-II port. The HUDWAY app lets you access offline maps and traffic updates, and you can use the display to see your music and handle incoming calls.

Order now for $179.10 to get your HUD, saving 21% on the standard price with promo code: DAD10.

