Silicone rings have become increasingly popular (find our guide here) and Enso has now released a new collaboration called “Inked”. The new line is partnered with brand Santa Cruz, which makes really unique skateboards. The cool designs in this new collection will standout and this is a perfect gift idea for Father’s Day too, however this collection is unisex. The rings are priced at just $40 and come with free shipping. Another really cool aspect about this collection, is that with every ring purchased, Santa Cruz is donating a portion of the profits to their favorite charity. The designs are one of a kind and limited, so be sure to get your hands on one now. Plus, all of the rings are American made and Enso has over 70,000 positive reviews. Head below to find our top picks.

“Santa Cruz Skateboards, located in Santa Cruz California, was established in 1973 by then owners, Richard Novak, Doug Haut and Jay Shuirman who founded NHS Inc. Santa Cruz Skateboards has long been revered as one of the original skateboard companies that has not only survived over the years but contributed to the innovation and modernization of skateboards and skateboarding. In 2013 NHS celebrated its 40th anniversary.”

Kendall Snake

The first ring in this collection is the Kendall Snake. This bright ring features yellow, blue and pink swirl coloring. It’s a perfect option to wear to the gym or for everyday and it features a flexible design. It’s available in sizes 4 through 18 and would look wonderful paired with the Braided Stackable Silicone Ring.

Collage Fuchsia & Classic Rings

Looking for a bright and colorful option? Collage Fuchsia and Classic Rings feature a standout design which mimics the look of the skateboards. These rings includes Santa Cruz’s logo as well as the monster face. Both of these options are no longer in stock, however the Classics Element Silicone Ring looks almost identical in shape. This ring is available in seven color options and with over 10,000 reviews, it’s rated 4.9/5 stars.

Spill Dot

Finally, the Spill Dot Ring is our personal favorite and it features a purple splattered design. Unfortunately, this ring is also sold out at the moment, however the Legends Thin Silicone Ring is a great alternative. This ring was designed with an added coat of shine that will help to stand out with any look. This ring also features over 4,000 reviews and is rated 4.9/5 stars.

