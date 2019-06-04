This Home Mini + Chromecast bundle matches its Black Friday price at $44

Best Buy is currently offering a Google Home Mini bundled with the latest generation Chromecast for $43.99 shipped when adding both to your cart via this landing page. Normally purchasing both the Assistant speaker and streaming media player would run you $84, though right now the former is $20 off its going rate. Today’s offer saves you $40, is $16 under our previous mention and a match of the Black Friday 2018 pricing. Google Home Mini features always-on access to Assistant and allows you to control your smart home, adjust music playback and more. Chromecast enters the mix to bring your favorite content to any TV. With other 18,800 combined shoppers having left a review, both items carry 4.7/5 star ratings.

For comparison, bringing home a similar bundle in the Amazon ecosystem would run you $65, making today’s offer hard to pass up. But if you already have an Echo Dot and want to accomplish a voice-controlled TV setup with Alexa, grab the best-selling Fire TV Stick by itself for $35.

Home Mini & Chromecast bundle features:

Get hands-free help in any room. Google Home Mini is powered by the Google Assistant, so you can ask it questions and tell it to do things. Just start with “Ok Google” to get answers from Google, tackle your day, enjoy your entertainment, and control your smart home. And when you ask for help, it can tell your voice from others for a more personalized experience.

Stream content from your device to the largest screen in the room with Google Chromecast. It plugs into any television with an HDMI port, making it easy to cast images and audio to a format everyone can enjoy. Google Chromecast works with a variety of laptops as well as Apple and Android devices.

