Take $150 off Lenovo’s Yoga 15.6-inch 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook at $549

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Lenovo Yoga C630 15.6-inch 2-in-1 Touchscreen Chromebook 8GB/128GB for $549 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Normally selling for $699, that saves you $150 and matches the all-time low. This Chromebook comes packed with 128GB of onboard system storage as well as 8GB of RAM, a 15.6-inch display and up to 22 hours of battery life. Its folding 2-in-1 design allows the Lenovo Yoga to live up to its name, converting between laptop and tablet form-factors with ease. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at two USB-C ports as well as a USB-A input and more. Over 125 shoppers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

If you’re looking for a more entry-level Chromebook, Lenovo’s C330 11.6-inch 2-in-1 Convertible is a great option at $250. The main trade-offs here are a lower-end processor, smaller screen, less battery life as well as half the storage and RAM. But if those differences are okay in your book, then Acer’s option is worth it for budget-conscious shoppers who want the same form-factor.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated AmazonBasics 15.6-inch laptop sleeve for $11 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the Chromebook’s portability, it’s a nice way to keep it protected when out and about.

Lenovo Yoga 15.6-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook features:

Combine productivity and entertainment with this Lenovo Yoga Chromebook. Its 8GB of RAM and Intel i5 processor supply power for apps and media, and the 128GB eMMC flash memory provides fast access to files. This Lenovo Yoga Chromebook has a 360-degree folding screen that lets you use it in laptop, tent, presentation or tablet configurations.

