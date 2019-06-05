Amazon refurb NETGEAR modem router & extender sale from $40 (Up to $110 off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering up to 50% off NETGEAR Wi-Fi cable modem routers and range extenders. You can grab the NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1900 DOCSIS 3.0 Wi-Fi Cable Modem Router Combo (C7000) for $99.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. This model starts at $210 at Best Buy and more like $240 from Amazon third-parties in new condition. Today’s deal is the best price we can find by more than $100 on the best-selling router combo. This model reaches up to 960Mbps on the modem side of things with a Dual-Band AC1900 (2.4GHz & 5GHz) Wi-Fi speed. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 7,000 Amazon customers. More details and deals below.

Today’s deal will save you on modem rental bills, which are normally around $10 per month. So it will take less than a year or so for this one to pay for itself. It is certified for Xfinity from Comcast, Spectrum, Cox and more, but be sure to check with your provider just in case.

Also in today’s sale, the NETGEAR AC1200 WiFi Range Extender (EX6150-100NAS) is down to $39.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Regularly $84 and up new, this is also the best price we can find and a great way to increase the power of your Wi-Fi signal across large areas. Browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box deals right here.

Refurbishment Details from Amazon:

This Certified Refurbished product has been tested and certified to work and look like new, with minimal to no signs of wear, by a manufacturer or specialized third-party seller approved by Amazon. The product is backed by a minimum 90-day warranty, and may arrive in a generic brown or white box.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1900 DOCSIS:

Compatible with Xfinity from Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, CableONE & more. Not compatible with Cable bundled voice services;Dimensions: 9.66 x 8.31 x 1.7 inches

Three-in-one DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem + AC1900 WiFi Router+ 4 Gigabit Wired Switch

Up to 960Mbps modem speed and Dual-Band AC1900 (2.4GHz & 5GHz) WiFi speed. 24×8 channel bonding/ Approved for plans up to 500 Mbps

