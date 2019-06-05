Anker Qi chargers, Bluetooth audio, and USB-C gear on sale from $11 at Amazon

Anker is back with a fresh sale over at Amazon, headlined by a two-pack of its Soundcore Mini 2 Bluetooth Speakers for $38.49 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $55, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Still in need of a graduation or Father’s Day gift? This two-pack of Bluetooth speakers is an easy solution. With IPX7 certification and up to 15 hours of playtime, you’ll be able to enjoy your tunes all day this summer. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Another standout is Anker’s PowerWave 7.5W Qi Charger at $19.79 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. For comparison, it typically sells for $30. Anker makes some of the best Qi chargers out there right now, and these stands are a great way to power up your device overnight. Keeping it upright lets you easily see notifications without issue. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals include:

This 2-pack puts Mini 2’s wireless stereo pairing feature center-stage. Pair both speakers via a single Bluetooth device for huge stereo sound. For optimal performance, position speakers within 16 ft (5 m) of each other. Each Mini 2 has a customized 6W driver and exclusive BassUp technology to supply sound that defies its compact size. Fill the room with full-bodied audio; crisp, clear highs and deep, rich lows. The exterior casing offers impenetrable protection against water, rain, dust, mud and more. Mini 2 even withstands being submerged in up to 3.3 ft (1 m) of water for 30 minutes. 15 hours of non-stop entertainment is powered by a high-performance lithium-polymer battery and Anker’s superior power management technology. Soundtrack your car ride, beach party and even the ride home—all without running out of power.

