Breville’s air fryer/convection oven cooks an entire chicken: $320 (Reg. $400)

Amazon is offering the Breville Convection and Air Fry Smart Oven (BOV900BSS) for $319.95 shipped. Normally $400, this is a match for our last mention. For comparison, the only time we’ve seen it lower was in December of 2017. With 1 cubic foot of cooking space, you can fit a whole chicken or up to a 14-pound turkey in this countertop convection oven. You’ll find thirteen total cooking functions on this high-end countertop oven, making it the perfect option for smaller kitchens if you don’t have an oven already. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

For smaller jobs, Bella’s 4-Slice toaster oven is just $15 (Reg. $30). No matter which oven you pick up, grab Kitchen + Home Toaster Oven Liner for just $8 Prime shipped to make cleaning up a breeze.

Breville Air Convection Oven features:

With Element IQ® – 6 Independent quartz heating elements move the power where it’s needed most, above and below the food. Each element adjusts automatically for the setting you choose to deliver the precise and stable cooking temperature at the right time ensuring the precise cooking process for the meal you are creating.

Air frying – High heat and super convection maximizes air flow for crispy food.

Super Convection – 2 Speed Fan (Regular & Super) for more cooking control. Super moves a greater volume of air to ensure fast and even roasting, air frying and dehydrating.

