Harman Kardon’s refurb Omni 10 Plus Speaker gets price cut to $50 (Orig. $250)

- Jun. 5th 2019 9:29 am ET

Get this deal
Orig. $250 $50
0

Harman Kardon is currently offering its Omni 10 Plus Wi-Fi Speaker in Black or White for $49.99 shipped in certified-refurbished condition. It originally sold for $250, which it still fetches in new condition at Harman Kardon. However, you’ll more recently find it around $199 at retailers like Crutchfield. That saves you up to $200, beats our previous mention and is the best price we’ve seen this year. Harman Kardon’s speaker touts Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to take advantage of features like Spotify Connect, its built-in Chromecast capabilities and more. Audio quality is just as notable, with a 90mm woofer and 19mm tweeter making the cut. And with 50W of power, it’s said to easily fill your office with sound. Rated 4/5 stars and includes a full one-year warranty.

At the $50 price point, you won’t find many speakers that can compete with the Omni 10 Plus in terms of features or sound quality. The third-generation Echo Dot is a solid budget-friendly alternative, which gives Harman Kardon’s speaker a run for its money on the functionality side of things.

Though if portability is what you’re searching for in a speaker, ditch the smartphone integration and save a significant amount of cash along the way by opting for Anker’s Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker at $24 when clipping the on-page coupon

Harman Kardon Omni 10 Plus Speaker features:

The black Omni 10+ Wireless HD Speaker from Harman Kardon allows you to set up a wireless HD music system. It delivers up to 50W of total power and incorporates separate woofer and tweeter drivers. The speaker offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity to stream music from wirelessly connected devices. It also features a 3.5mm input for connecting your wired audio sources. You can stream your favorite songs and playlists with Spotify Connect using the Spotify app as a remote or from your phone to your speakers with Chromecast built-in.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Orig. $250 $50

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

Harman Kardon

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go