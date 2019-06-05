Harman Kardon’s refurb Omni 10 Plus Speaker gets price cut to $50 (Orig. $250)

Harman Kardon is currently offering its Omni 10 Plus Wi-Fi Speaker in Black or White for $49.99 shipped in certified-refurbished condition. It originally sold for $250, which it still fetches in new condition at Harman Kardon. However, you’ll more recently find it around $199 at retailers like Crutchfield. That saves you up to $200, beats our previous mention and is the best price we’ve seen this year. Harman Kardon’s speaker touts Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing you to take advantage of features like Spotify Connect, its built-in Chromecast capabilities and more. Audio quality is just as notable, with a 90mm woofer and 19mm tweeter making the cut. And with 50W of power, it’s said to easily fill your office with sound. Rated 4/5 stars and includes a full one-year warranty.

At the $50 price point, you won’t find many speakers that can compete with the Omni 10 Plus in terms of features or sound quality. The third-generation Echo Dot is a solid budget-friendly alternative, which gives Harman Kardon’s speaker a run for its money on the functionality side of things.

Though if portability is what you’re searching for in a speaker, ditch the smartphone integration and save a significant amount of cash along the way by opting for Anker’s Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker at $24 when clipping the on-page coupon.

Harman Kardon Omni 10 Plus Speaker features:

The black Omni 10+ Wireless HD Speaker from Harman Kardon allows you to set up a wireless HD music system. It delivers up to 50W of total power and incorporates separate woofer and tweeter drivers. The speaker offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity to stream music from wirelessly connected devices. It also features a 3.5mm input for connecting your wired audio sources. You can stream your favorite songs and playlists with Spotify Connect using the Spotify app as a remote or from your phone to your speakers with Chromecast built-in.

