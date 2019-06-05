Kickstart HomeKit lighting w/ Lutron’s $80 Caseta Dimmer Switch Kit at 20% off

Amazon is currently offering the Lutron Caseta Smart Lighting Single Pole/3-way Dimmer Switch Starter Kit for $79.95 shipped. While this kit typically sells for $100, today’s offer saves you 20% and brings the price down to match our previous mention for the all-time low. Included in the Dimmer set is a Caseta bridge, in-wall switch, Pico remote and wallplate bracket. With baked-in HomeKit support leading the way, Lutron’s smart lighting ecosystem also works with Alexa as well as Assistant. And unlike many other in-wall smart light switches, Lutron’s Dimmer Kit doesn’t require a neutral wire. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 660 customers.

Update 6/05 @ 10:30 AM: Amazon also offers the Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch (2 count) Starter Kit for $124.90 shipped. Also at Home Depot. Normally selling for $160, that’s good for a 22% discount, matches our previous mention as well as the Amazon low. This kit gives you two in-wall switches alongside the Caseta bridge and two Pico Remotes.

A great way to put your savings to use is by picking up an additional Lutron 3-Button Pico Remote. Bringing it into the mix is a great way to expand the physical control of your smart home. The Pico Remote is ideal for placing in your bedroom, or really anywhere else throughout your home.

For other ways to expand your smart home’s control, check out our guide on the bes remotes to pair with HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and more.

Lutron Caseta HomeKit Dimmer Kit features:

Schedule lights simply to turn on or off at specific times or at sunrise / sunset; schedules automatically adjust with changing seasons and Daylight Savings time, so no one ever comes home to a dark house

Works seamlessly with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Carrier Cor, Ecobee, the Google Assistant, Nest, Honeywell, Logitech, Samsung SmartThings, Sonos, Serena Shades and more

Can be used in single-pole, 3-way, or multi-location applications; Lutron Pico Wallplate Bracket included for 3-way installation

