Moto E Plus 32GB is a bargain Android device at $100 shipped (Reg. $150)

Today only, B&H offers the fourth-generation Moto E Plus 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $99.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $200 and Walmart is asking over $150 for 16GB version. This budget-friendly device sports a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 427 processor, a rear 13MP camera, 32GB of storage and a 5.5-inch display. Great for grandparents or kids that do not require the latest tech in their life. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Make sure you protect your new Moto E Plus with an affordable case. This option is available in various finishes and should fit the bill in most stances with a slim design, but enough protection overall to keep things scratch-free.

Moto E Plus features:

GSM + CDMA / 4G LTE Capable

Compatible with All Major US Carriers

North American Variant

Rear 13MP Camera + 5MP Front

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 427 Quad-Core CPU

16GB Storage Capacity + 2GB RAM

5.5″ 1280 x 720 IPS LCD Display

microSD Memory Card Slot

Fingerprint Scanner, 5000mAh Battery

Android 7.1 Nougat

