Moto E Plus 32GB is a bargain Android device at $100 shipped (Reg. $150)

- Jun. 5th 2019 7:20 am ET

Today only, B&H offers the fourth-generation Moto E Plus 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $99.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $200 and Walmart is asking over $150 for 16GB version. This budget-friendly device sports a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 427 processor, a rear 13MP camera, 32GB of storage and a 5.5-inch display. Great for grandparents or kids that do not require the latest tech in their life. Rated 4.3/5 stars

Make sure you protect your new Moto E Plus with an affordable case. This option is available in various finishes and should fit the bill in most stances with a slim design, but enough protection overall to keep things scratch-free.

Moto E Plus features:

  • GSM + CDMA / 4G LTE Capable
  • Compatible with All Major US Carriers
  • North American Variant
  • Rear 13MP Camera + 5MP Front
  • 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 427 Quad-Core CPU
  • 16GB Storage Capacity + 2GB RAM
  • 5.5″ 1280 x 720 IPS LCD Display
  • microSD Memory Card Slot
  • Fingerprint Scanner, 5000mAh Battery
  • Android 7.1 Nougat

