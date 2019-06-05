Moto E Plus 32GB is a bargain Android device at $100 shipped (Reg. $150)

Today only, B&H offers the fourth-generation Moto E Plus 32GB Unlocked Android Smartphone for $99.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $200 and Walmart is asking over $150 for 16GB version. This budget-friendly device sports a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 427 processor, a rear 13MP camera, 32GB of storage and a 5.5-inch display. Great for grandparents or kids that do not require the latest tech in their life. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Make sure you protect your new Moto E Plus with an affordable case. This option is available in various finishes and should fit the bill in most stances with a slim design, but enough protection overall to keep things scratch-free.
Moto E Plus features:
- GSM + CDMA / 4G LTE Capable
- Compatible with All Major US Carriers
- North American Variant
- Rear 13MP Camera + 5MP Front
- 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 427 Quad-Core CPU
- 16GB Storage Capacity + 2GB RAM
- 5.5″ 1280 x 720 IPS LCD Display
- microSD Memory Card Slot
- Fingerprint Scanner, 5000mAh Battery
- Android 7.1 Nougat
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!