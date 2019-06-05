If you thought a dash camera just needed to record the road ahead (or behind), well, you’re mistaken. Nextbase, one of the world’s leading dash camera manufacturers, has just released a new line of its products dubbed Series 2 Range that are available in Best Buy starting June 9th. Sporting features like Alexa voice control, Emergency SOS, and high-quality 1440p recording, these dash cameras will become a staple in luxury automotive applications.

Nextbase launches Series 2 Range dash cameras w/ Alexa built-in

This is probably one of the most unique features of the Series 2 Range of dash cameras from Nextbase. Nextbase used the Alexa Mobile Accessory kit to allow drivers to talk directly with their dash cameras. It’ll allow you to use commands like “protect a recording” if you witness an accident or something interesting while driving. Plus, you can do normal Alexa commands like get directions, play music, place calls, and more.

Nextbase’s Series 2 Range dash cameras offer life-saving features

Emergency SOS is another unique and amazing feature of the Nextbase Series 2 Range of dash cameras. This feature will alert emergency services with the vehicles exact GPS location in the event of a serious accident where the driver is unresponsive. Nextbase says that there are multiple failsafe protocols that the dash camera follows to prevent false calls. But, if the driver doesn’t respond to any of the failsafe, the dash camera will alert emergency services with your vehicle’s GPS location so that way help will be on the way.

You can even add your medical history like blood type, next of kin, and more to Nextbase Emergency SOS. This is an included service for the first year of owning your Nextbase Series 2 Range dash camera but will cost $4.99 per month after that to keep it activated.

Capture exactly what you want with up to 1440p recording

Depending on the dash camera you go with, you could get up to 1440p recording. The most budget-friendly camera only records in 720p, but the higher-end models record in either 1440p30 or 1080p60, giving you high-quality video in the case of an accident. Lens viewing angles range from 120-degrees on the low end to 140-degrees on the high-end.

Some of the more expensive models include built-in GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. All models are compatible with polarizing filters for higher-quality recordings, though the highest-end version has it built-in.

You can also expand the higher-end of camera with rear view, rear window, or cabin interior cameras to record more information at one time.

Nextbase Series 2 Range Dash Cameras pricing and availability

These dash cameras are available starting at $80 shipped from Best Buy and you can pick them up today.

122 – $79.99 720p30

222 – $109.99 1080p30/720p60

322GW – $169.99 1080p60/720p60

422GW – $229.99 1440p30/1080p60

522GW – $259.99 (exclusively sold at Best Buy) 1440p30/1080p60

(exclusively sold at Best Buy) Rear Window Module Camera – $99.99 ($49.99 with purchase of Nextbase Dash Cam at Best Buy)

($49.99 with purchase of Nextbase Dash Cam at Best Buy) Rear View Module Camera – $99.99 ($49.99 with purchase of Nextbase Dash Cam at Best Buy)

($49.99 with purchase of Nextbase Dash Cam at Best Buy) Cabin View Module Camera – $99.99 ($49.99 with purchase of Nextbase Dash Cam at Best Buy)

