PDP’s PlayStation 4 Remote helps consolidate streaming devices: $14.50 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the PDP Bluetooth Remote Control for PlayStation 4 for $14.53 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Many folks use their PlayStation 4 as a game-only device when in reality it can do a whole lot more. Tap into some of these additional capabilities with this fully-featured remote that’s made with PlayStation 4 in mind. It aims to help you consolidate your home theater by allowing you to ditch a set top box, Blu-ray player, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Use a fraction of today’s savings to grab some backup batteries. An 8-pack of AmazonBasics AAA Batteries is $3, providing you with several rounds of full charges. A 10-year shelf life ensures they’re ready for use whenever the need arises.

PDP Playstation 4 Remote features:

Manage your Playstation 4 systems with this hassle-free remote that lets you control your favorite streaming media through the PS4

Fully compatible with most apps on Play Station 4 systems

Dedicated PS4 Buttons- includes the most important buttons for navigating system menus and apps, including triangle, circle, square, cross, L1, L2, R1, R2, Share, Options and PS buttons

Press any key to instantly wake up the remote from power saving mode

