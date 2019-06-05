PDP’s PlayStation 4 Remote helps consolidate streaming devices: $14.50 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is offering the PDP Bluetooth Remote Control for PlayStation 4 for $14.53 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s $10 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Many folks use their PlayStation 4 as a game-only device when in reality it can do a whole lot more. Tap into some of these additional capabilities with this fully-featured remote that’s made with PlayStation 4 in mind. It aims to help you consolidate your home theater by allowing you to ditch a set top box, Blu-ray player, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.
Use a fraction of today’s savings to grab some backup batteries. An 8-pack of AmazonBasics AAA Batteries is $3, providing you with several rounds of full charges. A 10-year shelf life ensures they’re ready for use whenever the need arises.
PDP Playstation 4 Remote features:
- Manage your Playstation 4 systems with this hassle-free remote that lets you control your favorite streaming media through the PS4
- Fully compatible with most apps on Play Station 4 systems
- Dedicated PS4 Buttons- includes the most important buttons for navigating system menus and apps, including triangle, circle, square, cross, L1, L2, R1, R2, Share, Options and PS buttons
- Press any key to instantly wake up the remote from power saving mode
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!