Razer’s Orbweaver Chroma Keypad packs 30 macro keys: $100 (Save up to $30)

Amazon currently offers the Razer Orbweaver Chroma Gaming Keypad for $99.99 shipped. Also available at Newegg for the same price. That’s $20 off the going rate, matches our previous mention and is the best price this year. For comparison, it currently sells for $130 direct from Razer, and today’s offer is within $10 of the all-time low. Razer’s keypad features 20 programmable keys backed by mechanical key switches. An eight-way directional thumbpad is built-in as well, which can be setup with customized actions. And living up to the Chroma branding, it features individually programmable backlit keys. Rated 3.8/5 stars from 825 customers.

While the Razer Orbweaver is geared more towards gaming as well as macro-heavy workflows, those into streaming will want to take a look elsewhere. The Elgato Stream Deck Mini is not only more affordable at $82.50, but is tailed for assisting with Twitch gameplay broadcasts and more.

Razer Orbweaver Chroma Keypad features:

Take control of your gaming with this Razer Chroma keypad. Its 30 programmable keys provide quick access to shortcuts, features and skills, and it replicates the click of a mechanical keyboard for an authentic gaming experience. This Razer Chroma keypad has rest modules for your palm, hand and thumb to maximize comfort.

