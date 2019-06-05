Amazon offers a refurb Ring Video Doorbell from $54 so you don’t miss a thing

Amazon offers the certified-refurbished Ring Video Doorbell for $59.99 shipped. Prime members can save an extra 10%, dropping the price to $53.99 at checkout. Regularly $100 in new condition at Amazon, this is the best price we’ve tracked on Ring’s entry-level doorbell. Easily track happenings outside your door, package deliveries and more with this piece of smart home tech. Real-time HD feeds and smartphone alerts when motion is detected ensures you won’t miss a thing. Includes a one-year warranty with purchase. Rated 4/5 stars by over 33,000 Amazon customers.

Those looking for a more affordable alternative should consider the 1080p Wyze Cam. Although it’s only rated for indoor use, it’s also a fraction of the cost and includes free cloud recording for 14 days. Learn more here.

Ring Video Doorbell features:

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. You can also see, hear, and talk to visitors through Echo Show or Echo Spot.

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Works on any home, with or without existing doorbell wires

Monitors your home in HD video with infrared night vision

Lets you check-in on your property at anytime with Live View on-demand video

Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Doorbell gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!