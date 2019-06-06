Protect Apple’s latest iPhones and iPads with these case deals from $2

Auto-Tech (99% positive feedback all-time from 5,500) via Amazon is offering a host of Ainope iPhone X/S/Max and XR cases along with screen protectors. There’s even coverage for iPad Pro. Simply apply a promo code, which is detailed below, and you’ll be able to lock in your savings. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Each of these cases are rated 4+ stars. Head below for all of the best deals.
Cases |
iPhone XR
- Liquid Silicone Case
- Pink: $2 (Reg. $10) w/ code 6KEPC6R5
- Red: $3 (Reg. $14) w/ code NFH2R5MU
- Blue: $3 (Reg. $14) w/ code NFH2R5MU
- Flexible TPU Case
- Clear: $3 (Reg. $10+) w/ code 5C8UQ56D
- Blue: $3 (Reg. $10+) w/ code 5C8UQ56D
- Black: $3 (Reg. $10+) w/ code 5C8UQ56D
iPhone XS Max
- Clear Case: $3 (Reg. $10) w/ code NFH2R5MU
iPhone X/S
- Hybrid TPU Knight Protective Case: $7 (Reg. $14) w/ code B5JI8NHY
Screen Protectors |
iPhone XR
- 2-Pack Screen Protector: $3 (Reg. $10) w/ code QLZEHBUT
iPhone X Max
- 2-Pack Screen Protector: $3 (Reg. $10) w/ code QLZEHBUT
iPad Pro
- 2-Pack Screen Protector 11-inch: $3 (Reg. $10) w/ code JXEEMW2W
- 2-Pack Screen Protector 12.9-inch: $4 (Reg. $10) w/ code JXEEMW2W
