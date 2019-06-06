Protect Apple’s latest iPhones and iPads with these case deals from $2

- Jun. 6th 2019 9:19 am ET

0

Auto-Tech (99% positive feedback all-time from 5,500) via Amazon is offering a host of Ainope iPhone X/S/Max and XR cases along with screen protectors. There’s even coverage for iPad Pro. Simply apply a promo code, which is detailed below, and you’ll be able to lock in your savings. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Each of these cases are rated 4+ stars. Head below for all of the best deals.

Cases |

iPhone XR

iPhone XS Max

iPhone X/S

  • Hybrid TPU Knight Protective Case: $7 (Reg. $14) w/ code B5JI8NHY

Screen Protectors |

iPhone XR

iPhone X Max

iPad Pro

  • 2-Pack Screen Protector 11-inch: $3 (Reg. $10) w/ code JXEEMW2W
  • 2-Pack Screen Protector 12.9-inch: $4 (Reg. $10) w/ code JXEEMW2W

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp