Google’s Nest Hub is down to $71 shipped for today only (Reg. $100+)

- Jun. 6th 2019 7:17 pm ET

Get this deal
$100+ $71
0

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Google Nest Hub for $70.93 shipped when the code ALT10P is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Regularly $130, it’s on sale for $100 at retailers like Best Buy right now and this is among the best deals we’ve tracked historically on the Google Nest Hub. For comparison, the lowest we’ve seen is $68. I have two of the Nest Hubs and plan on using one in the kitchen of my upcoming apartment. Whether it’s asking Google Assistant about a new recipe to cook, what the traffic is like, or just doing smart home commands, the display makes everything easier. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re not a fan of Google’s ecosystem, check out Amazon’s Echo Dot for $30 shipped. Though there’s no built-in display, it can easily command your smart home just the same.

For those who do want to buy into Google’s ecosystem, be sure to pick up a Chromecast as that’ll expand your smart home even further. You can also grab Etekcity’s smart bulbs for just $8 each and add some smart lighting to your home, fully controllable by either Amazon’s Echo Dot above or the Google Nest Hub.

Google Nest Hub deal features:

Get a new digital helper with this interactive Google Nest Hub device. Its 7-inch touch-screen display lets you view today’s reminders, stream videos and watch your smart security camera’s footage through Google Assistant. The built-in speakers and microphones of this Google Home Hub device have far-field voice recognition for convenient hands-free control.

With Voice Match, get your calendar, commute, reminders, and more right on the home screen. You can even watch the news, make a shopping list, and place calls to friends, family, and local businesses.

Voice control compatible lights, cameras, TVs, and more from a single dashboard. Works with Nest and 5000+ smart devices from 400+ popular brands.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$100+ $71

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Rakuten

Rakuten
Google Nest

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide