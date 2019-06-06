Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Google Nest Hub for $70.93 shipped when the code ALT10P is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Regularly $130, it’s on sale for $100 at retailers like Best Buy right now and this is among the best deals we’ve tracked historically on the Google Nest Hub. For comparison, the lowest we’ve seen is $68. I have two of the Nest Hubs and plan on using one in the kitchen of my upcoming apartment. Whether it’s asking Google Assistant about a new recipe to cook, what the traffic is like, or just doing smart home commands, the display makes everything easier. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re not a fan of Google’s ecosystem, check out Amazon’s Echo Dot for $30 shipped. Though there’s no built-in display, it can easily command your smart home just the same.

For those who do want to buy into Google’s ecosystem, be sure to pick up a Chromecast as that’ll expand your smart home even further. You can also grab Etekcity’s smart bulbs for just $8 each and add some smart lighting to your home, fully controllable by either Amazon’s Echo Dot above or the Google Nest Hub.

Google Nest Hub deal features:

Get a new digital helper with this interactive Google Nest Hub device. Its 7-inch touch-screen display lets you view today’s reminders, stream videos and watch your smart security camera’s footage through Google Assistant. The built-in speakers and microphones of this Google Home Hub device have far-field voice recognition for convenient hands-free control. With Voice Match, get your calendar, commute, reminders, and more right on the home screen. You can even watch the news, make a shopping list, and place calls to friends, family, and local businesses. Voice control compatible lights, cameras, TVs, and more from a single dashboard. Works with Nest and 5000+ smart devices from 400+ popular brands.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!