Build a home media server for $399 w/ Intel’s NUC 8 Mini PC (25% off)

Newegg offers the Intel NUC 8 2.2GHz Mini PC (NUC8I3CYSM1) for $399 shipped. Normally selling for $530 at B&H, that’s good for a nearly 25% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Also included in today’s deal is $300 worth of software as well as a dbrand skin, increasing the value even further. Intel’s latest iteration NUC sports 8GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive, alongside an eighth-generation Core i3 processor. That makes it one of the company’s most capable miniature computers yet. You’ll also find Gigabit Ethernet, dual USB 3.0 ports as well as two HDMI outputs included on the highly-customizable PC. Having just been released at the end of 2018, reviews are still coming in, but previous generations are highly-rated.

Those looking for a more barebones alternative will be right at home with the Intel NUC 6 Essential Kit at $280. It lacks any built-in memory or storage, meaning you’ll have to supply your own hard drive and RAM. But if you already have the needed components, or have a different end result in mind than the NUC 8, it’s a more affordable way to get started.

Intel NUC 8 Mini PC (NUC8I3CYSM) features:

2.2 GHz Intel Core i3-8121U Dual-Core

8GB of LPDDR4 2400 MHz RAM

1TB Hard Drive with Intel Optane Support

AMD Radeon 540 Graphics

2 x HDMI 2.0b

4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 | 2 x USB 2.0

Gigabit Ethernet Port

802.11ac Wi-Fi | Bluetooth 5

15W Thermal Design Power

Windows 10 Home

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!