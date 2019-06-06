Expand your pro audio setup or home theater w/ Klipsch speakers from $119

- Jun. 6th 2019 4:40 pm ET

Adorama is currently discounting a selection of Klipsch speakers, with deals starting at $119 shipped for a pair of R-41M Bookshelf Home Speakers. That’s $50 off the going rate at retailers like B&H, comes within $10 of the this year’s low and is the best we’ve seen since January. Klipsch’s latest bookshelf speakers pair a four-inch woofer alongside a one-inch tweeter and a two-way speaker design. Powered by a 50W system, this pair is an ideal solution for your home theater system or audio editing workstation. Rated 4.7/5 stars, much like Amazon’s selection of other Klipsch speakers. Head below for more deals.

Other notable Klipsch speaker deals at Adorama:

Be sure to grab some speaker wire with your savings, as it is an ideal way to tie your new or existing setup together.

Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Speaker Set features:

The R-41M bookshelf speakers offer maximum versatility without sacrificing performance from a small, yet elegant audio solution. Designed as main speakers for a compact living space or surround sound to support a Reference speaker system, the R-41M bookshelf speakers are the ideal choice for your home theater system.

