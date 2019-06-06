Expand your pro audio setup or home theater w/ Klipsch speakers from $119

Adorama is currently discounting a selection of Klipsch speakers, with deals starting at $119 shipped for a pair of R-41M Bookshelf Home Speakers. That’s $50 off the going rate at retailers like B&H, comes within $10 of the this year’s low and is the best we’ve seen since January. Klipsch’s latest bookshelf speakers pair a four-inch woofer alongside a one-inch tweeter and a two-way speaker design. Powered by a 50W system, this pair is an ideal solution for your home theater system or audio editing workstation. Rated 4.7/5 stars, much like Amazon’s selection of other Klipsch speakers. Head below for more deals.
Other notable Klipsch speaker deals at Adorama:
- R-14S 2-Way Surround: $129 (Reg. $179)
- R-52C Two-Way Center Channel: $140 (Reg. $180)
- R-100SW 300W Subwoofer: $200 (Reg. $250)
- R-12SWi 12-inch Wireless Subwoofer: $239 (Reg. $300)
- 2-Pack R-610F Floorstanding: $270 (Reg. $400)
- 2-Pack R-625FA Dolby Atmos: $600 (Reg. $900)
Be sure to grab some speaker wire with your savings, as it is an ideal way to tie your new or existing setup together.
Klipsch R-41M Bookshelf Speaker Set features:
The R-41M bookshelf speakers offer maximum versatility without sacrificing performance from a small, yet elegant audio solution. Designed as main speakers for a compact living space or surround sound to support a Reference speaker system, the R-41M bookshelf speakers are the ideal choice for your home theater system.
