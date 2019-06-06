Learn how to drive sales with 35 hours of copywriting tutorials for $35

Whether you want to build your own business or start a career in marketing, good copywriting skills are invaluable. The Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle helps you improve your prose, with eight courses and 35 hours of video content. You can get it now for $35.10 (Orig. $1,177) at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: DAD10.

A well-crafted story can be enough to drive thousands of dollars in sales. You don’t need to be a natural author to create such articles — you just need the right training.

This bundle delivers essential knowhow by the bucketload, with 374 video tutorials covering all aspects of digital marketing. Through concise lessons, you learn how to hook readers and adjust your tone to different audiences. The training also teaches you classic methods of avoiding writer’s block, and how emotive writing drives sales.

Along with basic copywriting skills, this bundle helps you master digital marketing. For instance, there’s a course dedicated to Facebook. In addition, you get advice on analytics, social media, search engine optimization, and building your own copywriting business.

Order The Complete Digital Copywriting Master Class Bundle now for $35.10 to get lifetime access to all eight courses, worth $1,177.

