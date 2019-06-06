Have your dad looking stylish and comfortable with the Lululemon Father’s Day Gift Guide. You will find apparel, accessories and shoes which are sure to make his day. The Father’s Day guide features nearly 100 items to choose from with prices starting at just $18. Plus, Lululemon provides free shipping on all orders, however be sure to order before June 12th, to make sure it arrives on time. Whether you’re looking for an activewear gift or an everyday item, this list has it all. Head below to find our top picks from the Lululemon Father’s Day Gift Guide.

Tops

One of Lululemon’s best sellers and a standout from this list is the Metal Vent Tech Polo Shirt. A perfect option for summer, with stretch material for your golf swing and it features sweat-wicking material. It features an array of bright and neutral color options and its seamless construction won’t stick to your body, which avoids chaffing. This shirt is extremely versatile and will be a go-to all summer long. Be sure to pick one up for Father’s Day or just snag it yourself.

Another top that your dad will be sure to love is the 5 Year Basic Short Sleeve Henley Shirt. This shirt will help to keep you looking fresh all day with a non-wrinkle material and lightweight fabric. It’s also a great option for year-round wear because you can pair it with shorts, jeans, joggers, jackets and more. The Henley t-shirt is available in three color options and priced at $68.

Bottoms

Joggers are a huge trend in menswear this season and you can’t go wrong with Lululemon’s comfortable fabric. The ABC Jogger Pants will be a perfect choice whether you’re heading to the gym, running errands, traveling or hanging at home. It features four-way stretch material for comfort and a zippered back pocket, which is ideal for holding a card or key. This style also is available in six color options and priced at $128.

Throw out your old swim trunks that your dad has been wearing for years and replace them with Lululemon’s Current State Board Shorts. Designed for water sports, these shorts are stretchable and quick drying so you stay comfortable all day. A really cool features is that in the pocket it features a look to hook in your keys so you don’t them. It also features a drawstring waist and seven pattern options.

Accessories

Finally one of our top picks from the Lululemon Father’s Day Guide is this 7-inch License To Train Boxer Brief. These boxers were designed for high intensity workouts and the boxers feature lightweight, breathable material. Best of all, they’re just $38 and have a grip on all ends, so they won’t move throughout your workout.

Which item from the Lululemon Father’s Day Gift Guide is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.

