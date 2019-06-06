NETGEAR 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Plus Switch $30 (45% off), more from $17

Amazon offers the NETGEAR 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Plus Switch for $29.99 shipped. Normally selling for $55, that’s good for a 45% discount, is $10 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Across its eight Gigabit Ethernet ports, this switch can handle up to 2000Mbps of simultaneous, non-blocking bandwidth. Connecting it to a networking system will offer traffic usage stats, monitoring tools and more. Plus with its CLICK Mount System, you can easily install this managed switch just about anywhere. It also features dual USB 2.4A charging ports as well. With 900 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.2/5 star rating. Head below for more deals from $17.

Get everything wired into place and opt to spend your savings to bring home some Ethernet cables. Monoprice’s SlimRun Cat6A is one of our favorite options, as it supports high-speed transfers in a lightweight form-factor.

Other notable Ethernet switch deals include:

NETGEAR Gigabit Smart Managed Plus Switch features:

NETGEAR ProSAFE Click Switches™ address this issue with an innovative and thoughtful hardware design, including the flexible 1-2-3-4 Click mounting system. The new ProSAFE GSS108E 8-Port Gigabit Click Switch comes with an industry-first, bracket mounting system for easy installation. The slim design and internal power supplies of the GSS108E enables you to organize wires, secure cables, eliminate bulky power adapters, and improve the overall appearance of wiring closets, training facilities, lab benches, conference rooms, and entertainment centers that require multiple connected devices.

