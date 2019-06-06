Sabrent Mac and PC accessory sale from $7 at Amazon: Docks, hubs, card readers

Store4PC via Amazon is discounting a handful of Sabrent USB accessories today, headlined by the Sabrent Universal Docking Station at $45.28 shipped when promo code 49PR1LTR is applied during checkout. Regularly closer to $90, today’s deal is a match of our previous mention and the best we can find. This dock works with both Mac and PCs, delivering extra USB ports, HDMI output, Ethernet and more. The built-in tablet dock offers an extra level of functionality, and you can even charge devices using the 2.4A charging ports. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for even more Sabrent deals.

Another standout is Sabrent’s 3-port USB 3.0 Hub and Card Reader at $12.86 Prime shipped with promo code 357YJOC9. As a comparison, it typically sells for around $20 with this deal price being slightly less than our previous mention. With three additional USB 3.0 ports and support for various flash storage, this is an easy way to bring more functionality to your setup. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Other notable Sabrent deals include:

Sabrent Universal Docking Station:

Now with one simple USB cord, you can have access to up to two Full-HD displays (HDMI and DVI-I) for mirroring/extending your desktop to external monitors, as well as Gigabit Ethernet network data, microphone, speakers, external hard drive, optical disk drive, printers, USB keyboard, mouse and many other USB devices. Improve productivity when you multiply your screen space with one or two high-resolution external monitors. The sturdy stand holds the tablet upright to provide an additional display.

