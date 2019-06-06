This laptop bag can hold a 15-inch MacBook Pro, iPad & more for $18 (Reg. $30)

SosoonDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 15-inch MacBook Backpack for $17.39 Prime shipped when the code P7GKDSHD is used at checkout. Normally around $30, this is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. This bag has the capabilities to hold Apple’s largest 15-inch MacBook Pro and iPad, making it perfect for toting around your mobile workstation. On the shoulder strap you’ll find a USB extension port so you can easily plug in your smartphone to a portable battery without running a cable through a zipper. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

The AmazonBasics 15.6-Inch Laptop Computer and Tablet Shoulder Bag is just $15 Prime shipped and is a great alternative if you’re wanting something more traditional. It doesn’t have the built-in USB port, but it’s perfect for carrying your gear.

For a higher-end experience, check out the Timbuk2 Walker Pack and save 33% since it’s down to $112 right now. You’ll be able to enjoy a canvas and leather construction for a unique experience.

Sosoon 15-inch MacBook Backpack features:

This 15 x 8 x 22 inch (L*W*H) backpack has a capacity of 42 litres . One separate laptop compartment holds up to a 15.6-inch Laptop and IPad. One spacious packing compartment for daily necessities large enough for school books and binders. Front compartment with many pockets, pen pockets and key fob hook. Eight functional pockets make all of your gear secure and organized in its place. With a USB 3.0 charging port extended on the shoulder strap of the backpack and built-in charging cable inside, this USB backpack provides more convenience to charge your phone, tablet or laptop. the USB charging port only offers easy access to charge your devices. Headphone jack design allows you to enjoy music anytime, anywhere.

