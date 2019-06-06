Tote your MacBook around in this stylish $112 Timbuk2 Walker Pack and save 33%

Amazon offers the Timbuk2 Walker Pack MacBook Bag for $112.05 shipped. Normally selling for $168 at Amazon and other retailers like eBags, that saves you 33% and brings the price down to the lowest it has sold for at Amazon. For comparison, you’ll find it still sells for the inflated price of $194 at Timbuk2 direct. Centering around a 15-inch MacBook compartment, Timbuk2’s Walker Pack pairs heirloom cotton canvas with leather accenting for a stylish, yet durable backpack. It’s packed with various internal pockets for keeping your everyday carry organized and also features heavy duty zippers as well as comfortable shoulder straps. Note: stock may be running low, but you can still lock in the discounted price now, as more are on the way. Rated 4+ stars from 80% of shoppers, and Timbuk2 bags are some of the more well-reviewed options out there.

If you’d prefer a something a little less contemporary, then consider picking up the Timbuk2 Q Laptop Backpack for $55. You’ll be ditching the canvas and leather combination in favor of a more standard nylon material. But it has room for an up to 17-inch MacBook, as well as plenty of storage space and more.

A perfect addition to your everyday carry is this highly-rated cable organizer at under $14. It’s the perfect way to keep your bag clutter-free and tame the various cables and charging accessories that journey with you while out and about.

Timbuk2 Walker Pack MacBook Bag features:

Built for the city, the Walker Pack easily transitions from public transit, to the office, to drinks while carrying and protecting your MacBook. Rugged waxed canvas, heavy duty zippers, and leather trims are tough as nails and get better with age, so you can wear the Walker with abandon. Comfortable shoulder straps, a refined liner, and an easy access front pocket make it a practical but luxe choice for everyday use. The Distilled Collection is an amalgamation of fine materials, supple leather and the highest attention to craftsmanship and details. These bags offer an elevated aesthetic with contemporary functionality.

