Take smoother smartphone videos with the VILTA Handheld Gimbal for $89

Unless you enjoy motion sickness with your vacation videos, it’s a good idea to keep your phone steady while shooting. VILTA gimbals help you capture smooth footage, even when you’re walking around. You can get the VILTA-SE now for $89.10 (Orig. $99), or upgrade to the more powerful Model M for $116.10 (Orig. $149) via 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: DAD10.

Made for iOS and Android devices, VILTA gimbals help to reduce the shake, rattle and roll of video recording. With your phone mounted securely, the head pans and tilts to keep your smartphone steady and upright.

You can choose from four different follow modes, while the built-in focus wheel helps you make manual adjustments. The companion app also lets you capture amazing slow motion footage and timelapses, and zoom in on distant subjects.

Both versions double as power banks, with 17 hours of battery life to spare. The Model M adds push-button controls and a joystick, making one-handed shooting much easier. This version also has a greater range of movement, and the gimbal is made from corrosion-resistant polycarbonate with a rubber coating.

You can grab the VILTA-SE now for $89.10 (Orig. $99) and the VILTA M for $116.10 (Orig. $149) with the use of promo code: DAD10.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!