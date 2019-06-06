Join the electric revolution: Xiaomi Mi Scooter delivers 18 mile range for $399

- Jun. 6th 2019 7:36 am ET

Amazon offers the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter for $399 shipped. Also at Walmart. That’s a 20% savings off the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. Electric scooters have taken off in popularity over recent years, and Xiaomi’s minimal two-wheeler is certainly an intriguing option. An internal 250W motor offers top speeds of 15.5MPH with a maximum range of 18.6-miles. It weighs in at just under 27 pounds, making this a notable option for those with portability in mind first and foremost. Meanwhile, the frame is made of “space-grade aluminum”, so it should be able to withstand bumps and bruises. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

Looking for something a bit more affordable? Consider the Swagtron Classic for 50% less. You will miss out on some of the standout features and range of the Xiaomi above, but there is still a lot to like here. Most notably, the range tops out at 9-miles, so you’ll be a bit more limited in your travel. Otherwise, it’s a very compelling option.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter features:

Mi Electric Scooter is a fun & safe way to get around. It integrates a broad range of safety features into a minimalist design, and offers up to 30km of travel on a single charge. The intuitive controls are simple and easy to learn, and regenerative breaking paired with tail & head lights improve safety both during the day and night. Mi Electric Scooter can be easily folded and stored in just 3 simple steps, and unfolded just as easily. Let the joruney unfold. 

