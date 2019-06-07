Alexa-fy your garage door w/ Chamberlain’s $40 MyQ Smart Hub (50% off), more

Amazon is currently offering the Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub for $39.98 shipped. Also at Home Depot. Normally selling for $80 at retailers like Lowe’s, we’ve more recently tracked a $70 price tag at Amazon. Today’s offer is $10 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Extend smart home capabilities to your garage with Chamberlain’s hub, which lets you turn your existing garage door into a smartphone-enabled one. It brings Alexa, Assistant and IFTTT support into the mix and more. Plus, thanks to Amazon’s recent delivery service expansion, you’ll be able to leverage the MyQ Hub for in-garage package drop-offs. Over 1,700 customers have left a 3.7/5 star rating.

Also on sale today at Amazon is Chamberlain’s MyQ Smart Add-on Door Sensor for $32.06 shipped. Regularly $40, that’s 20% off and a new Amazon all-time low as well. For those with multi-door garages, this add-on sensor offers the ability to monitor, open and close a second door opener. If you’re planing to pick up the Smart Garage Hub, this is a nice addition. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

A great budget-friendly way to incorporate some HomeKit features is by adding a door/window sensor into the mix. It’ll allow you to always check if the garage is open or closed, and even set automations based on its status.

Chamberlain MyQ Garage Hub features:

In just minutes, your garage door opener can get a major upgrade. Open and close your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone. Receive alerts when the garage door opens and closes. With Chamberlain’s MyQ Smart Garage Hub, your smartphone, Wi-Fi and any compatible garage door opener, you are connected and in control. No matter where you are, you can check to see if your garage door is open or closed and then control it from anywhere.

