Fossil Sport Smartwatch is a 9to5 favorite at $149 shipped (Reg. $199)

Fossil offers its Sport Smartwatch for $149.25 shipped when promo code GOODBUY is applied during checkout. Regularly up to $275 and currently $199 at most retailers like Amazon, today’s deal is the best offer we can find. It’s also $17 less than the previous Amazon all-time low price. You can choose from eight different colors in today’s sale with Fossil’s silicone sport band in tow. Notable features include the ability to track your fitness and movements via GPS. With 24-hour battery life, you won’t have to worry about charging until you hit the bed. We called it “the best Wear OS device for most people” in our hands-on review. Fossil’s line of sport smartwatches has solid ratings across the board.

Save further and still enjoy many of the same fitness tracking features with the Fitbit Alta. It offers stellar battery life which enables sleep tracking, a function you won’t find on today’s featured deal. Learn more here.

Fossil Sport Smartwatch features:

Heart rate tracking, Google Pay(TM), GPS, rapid charging, smartphone notifications, touchscreen functionality, Google Assistant, microphone, music storage & controls, customizable watch faces, custom goal & alarm settings, multiple time zones

Swimproof; estimated 24 hour battery life, based on usage; rapid charger included; additional third party apps available through Google Play Store on your watch; imported

Case size: 43mm; Band size: 22mm; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm bands; imported; ultra-lightweight watch is up to 40% lighter than other models with aluminum case and silicone band; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 (our fastest yet); Sensors: accelerometer, gyroscope, altimeter

Smoke grey silicone sport band with buckle closure; interchangeable with all Fossil 22mm bands

