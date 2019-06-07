BuyDig is offering the Nest Learning Thermostat E and Google Home Mini with Wall Mount for $139 shipped. Normally, you’d expect to pay $140 or more for the thermostat alone, up to $50 for the Google Home Mini, and $20 for the wall mount. With sale prices, save at least $40 with this bundle. The Nest Learning Thermostat E is a great way to conserve energy this summer. It learns your routines and helps keep your home at a comfortable temperature in the most energy-efficient way possible. Plus, the Home Mini can let you command your air conditioning with nothing more than your voice. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Not sure if the Nest Thermostat E is right for you? We’ve got a roundup of the best smart thermostats that will help you make the right decision.

The Honeywell Home Wi-Fi 7-Day Programmable Thermostat is a great alternative at $99, and it even includes an Amazon Echo Dot for voice commands. You’ll lose our on the learning features of the Nest Thermostat E with this option, but you’ll save around $40 and still get the same voice control opportunities.

Keep even more cash in your pocket by opting for no Wi-Fi at all in your thermostat. The Honeywell 7-Day Programmable Thermostat will get the job done for $45 at Amazon. You won’t have any type of smartphone or voice control here, and there’s no added smart speaker bundled together, either. This is simply a normal thermostat if yours is getting a little old, or you’re just wanting to upgrade to a programmable model.

Looking for other ways to expand your smart home? We’ve got the best summer HomeKit and Alexa-enabled devices starting at just $20 for you. Whether you’re wanting air quality monitors, outdoor smart plugs, or smart sprinklers, we lay it all out for you.

Nest Thermostat E features:

Its simple design and new frosted display blend into the background. With proven energy-saving features, the Nest Thermostat E can help you save from day one. And you can change the temperature from anywhere – the beach, the office or your bed.

