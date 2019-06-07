Still not sure on what to get your dad for Father’s Day? Nike has you covered with an array of gift ideas that fit into every budget. Plus, Nike also categories the guide into lists with prices under $50 or $100. Whether you’re looking to spoil your dad with fresh kicks, sweat-wicking apparel or cool accessories, we’ve rounded up our top picks for you. Head below the jump to find our favorites from Nike’s Father’s Day Guide.

Nike Shoes

Have your dad looking stylish and comfortable with the Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 3. Whether he’s traveling, running errands or working out, he will love these shoes. This style is available in an assortment of color options from bright to neutral and its slip-on design adds convenience. Plus, it features VaporMax Air technology that helps to put a spring in your step. These shoes are priced at $190.

If you’re looking for a slightly less expensive option, the Nike Free x Metcon 2 Training Sneakers are a great find. These shoes are $70 less than the Flyknit option and feature a similar slip-on design. It also features breathable material that’s lightweight, which is great for running.

Father’s Day Gift Ideas Under $100

Does your dad love to golf? If so, be sure to gift him the Nike Dri-FIT Victory Golf Polo Shirt. Its sweat-wicking material will keep him feeling cool all-day and it features stretch for his golf swing. This shirt comes in 15 versatile color options and will look wonderful paired with shorts, khakis or jeans alike. Best of all, it’s priced at just $55.

Now that it’s officially pool season, the Nike Benassi Solarsoft 2 Shoes are a great idea for Father’s Day. These easy to slip-on slides are great for summer and will be a casual go-to in your everyday wardrobe. It also features padding on the strap and insole for added comfort. Plus, these slides are very stylish for this season and are priced at just $35.

Accessories

Finally, if you’re willing to splurge or are splitting a gift with siblings be sure to check out the Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4. This watch is perfect for athletes because it can easily track your runs and has built-in sensors to detect your workouts accurately. It also has a reflective band, which makes it great for early or late workouts. This watch does feature a steep price tag of $499 and it comes in two color options.

Which item from the Nike Father’s Day Guide was your favorite? Let me know in the comments below.

