Take your podcast next level w/ this Mic Boom Arm Stand for $7 (Reg. $13+)

BuyDig is offering the Deco Gear Microphone Suspension With Boom Scissor Arm Stand for just $6.99 shipped. Regularly up to $13 or so, it sells for closer to $15 at Beach Camera where it is normally $25. This model is now at the best price we can find. Whether it’s for meetings or your up-and-coming podcast career, this boom stand will mount directly to your desk, leaving the mic right in the sweet spot. Along with the double-braced arms and all-steel construction, you can also use the adjustable nature of the arm to swing the mic back and forth as needed. Ratings are thin on this model, but at just $7 with free shipping it might be worth a look for content creators.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

This mic cable boom arm is even less than the AmazonBasics tripod mic stands. If you spent any time with our roundup of the best podcast gear out there, you’ll know a pop screen is a must-have for content creators using a mic. They can make massive difference on your recording from under $8 Prime shipped.

Deco Gear Microphone Boom Scissor Arm Stand:

Made from all steel construction Sturdy, stable, tough, and durable Foldable, convenient to carry Can be mounted on the announcers table Double-braced arms

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!