Satechi Father’s Day sale at Amazon discounts Mac & iPhone accessories from $12

Satechi has a new Father’s Day sale going over at Amazon today, headlined by its Aluminum Apple Watch Charging Stand at $11.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $20 in other colors, this is the best price we can currently find by at least 40%. This stylish and minimalist dock is a great solution for keeping your Watch charged up and ready to go. Rated 4/5 stars at Amazon.
Other notable Satechi deals include:
- Aluminum USB-C Adapter w/ 4K: $80 (Reg. $100)
- Leather and Aluminum Bluetooth Headphones: $55 (Reg. $75)
- USB-C Hub and Card Reader: $28 (Reg. up to $40)
- 30W USB-C/A Wall Charger: $24 (Reg. $30)
- …and more…
Satechi Apple Watch Dock features:
- SHOWCASE YOUR APPLE WATCH – easily dock and charge your Apple Watch from our sleek and timeless stand
- SLEEK ALUMINUM DESIGN – the sturdy, durable design of our stand is complimented with a brushed aluminum finish
- SECURE, METAL GRIP – stable grip at the base ensures your charging cable stays in place
- NIGHTSTAND MODE – works in Landscape orientation for the perfect view when charging and displaying your Apple Watch
