Satechi Father’s Day sale at Amazon discounts Mac & iPhone accessories from $12

- Jun. 7th 2019 3:39 pm ET

Satechi has a new Father’s Day sale going over at Amazon today, headlined by its Aluminum Apple Watch Charging Stand at $11.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $20 in other colors, this is the best price we can currently find by at least 40%. This stylish and minimalist dock is a great solution for keeping your Watch charged up and ready to go. Rated 4/5 stars at Amazon.

Other notable Satechi deals include:

Satechi Apple Watch Dock features:

  • SHOWCASE YOUR APPLE WATCH – easily dock and charge your Apple Watch from our sleek and timeless stand
  • SLEEK ALUMINUM DESIGN – the sturdy, durable design of our stand is complimented with a brushed aluminum finish
  • SECURE, METAL GRIP – stable grip at the base ensures your charging cable stays in place
  • NIGHTSTAND MODE – works in Landscape orientation for the perfect view when charging and displaying your Apple Watch

