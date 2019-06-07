Satechi Father’s Day sale at Amazon discounts Mac & iPhone accessories from $12

Satechi has a new Father’s Day sale going over at Amazon today, headlined by its Aluminum Apple Watch Charging Stand at $11.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $20 in other colors, this is the best price we can currently find by at least 40%. This stylish and minimalist dock is a great solution for keeping your Watch charged up and ready to go. Rated 4/5 stars at Amazon.

Other notable Satechi deals include:

Satechi Apple Watch Dock features:

SHOWCASE YOUR APPLE WATCH – easily dock and charge your Apple Watch from our sleek and timeless stand

SLEEK ALUMINUM DESIGN – the sturdy, durable design of our stand is complimented with a brushed aluminum finish

SECURE, METAL GRIP – stable grip at the base ensures your charging cable stays in place

NIGHTSTAND MODE – works in Landscape orientation for the perfect view when charging and displaying your Apple Watch

