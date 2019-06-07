Command Sphero’s Ollie iPhone-enabled Robot at a new low of $35 (Save $45)

Today only, Newegg Flash offers the Sphero Ollie App-Controlled Robot for $35 shipped. Normally selling for $80 direct from Sphero, that’s good for a $45 discount, beats the all-time low by $2 and is the best we’ve tracked. For comparison, we last saw it on sale for $56. Featuring a top speed of 14 miles per hour, Sphero’s app-controlled robot is flanked by two massive, interchangeable tires that make it possible. Ollie pairs over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android device and touts up to an hour of use on a single charge. Plus, you’ll be able to leverage the robot towards learning to code with Sphero’s EDU app. Nearly 350 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

Use your savings to pick up another pair of tires alongside your new robotic companion. These options from Amazon will let Ollie tear up the dirt with off-road action and come in a few different colors as well.

Sphero Ollie App-Controlled Robot features:

App-controlled robot with a tough polycarbonate shell that will travel up to 6.3 m/s (20.6 f/s, 14 mph) Bluetooth SMART instant connection (100 foot range) USB charging provides over an hour of gameplay 2 blue Nubby Tires & 2 Prime Hubs for all terrain options and tricks Capable of rolling speeds up to 7 feet per second. That’s faster than you Bluetooth SMART instant connection (100 foot range) USB charging (over 1 hour of drive time on a full charge) LED glow with customizable color settings Automatic firmware updates

