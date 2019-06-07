4K Smart TVs from $300: TCL 55-inch Dolby Vision, Samsung 55-inch QLED, more

Electronics Express via Rakuten is offering the TCL 6-series 55-inch 4K HDR Roku UHDTV for $439.39 shipped when the code XP80 is used at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Normally around $530 at Amazon, this is almost $100 off the going rate, beats our last mention by nearly $20, and is the lowest we’ve tracked. Sporting Dolby Vision and HDR10, this TV is guaranteed to give you a fantastic viewing experience. You’ll also enjoy a built-in Roku streaming platform, allowing you to watch Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other content without the need for a secondary device. Rated 4/5 stars.

The VIZIO 29-Inch 2.0 Channel Sound Bar is a great way to upgrade your audio experience on a budget. It’ll sound much better than the built-in TV speakers, especially for just $80.

If 4K isn’t a requirement on your list, Sharp’s 40-inch HDTV is a great alternative at $130 shipped. You won’t get built-in smarts, and the picture won’t be quite as clear, but if those features don’t matter for you, it’s an awesome way to save some cash.

Other 4K Smart UHDTVs on sale:

TCL 6-series UHDTV features:

Treat yourself to endless entertainment with this 55-inch 4K TCL Ultra HD TV. Its Roku platform streams thousands of shows that can be accessed via its remote or your smartphone, and HDR technology provides impressive, lifelike pictures. This TCL Ultra HD TV has three HDMI inputs, dual-band Wi-Fi and an Ethernet port for plenty of connection options.

